Trooping the Colour is an important date in the royal calendar every year. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton will all be attending the Trooping the Colour event in London this weekend to mark the King's official summer birthday. Here's all the times and details you need to know.

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The royal family gather on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour flyover. Picture: Getty

When is Trooping the Colour 2026? This year, the King's official summer birthday is taking place on Saturday 13th June. Traditionally, the monarch will celebrate two birthdays, their real one, and this event. King Charles's actual birthday is on 14th November. This royal tradition goes back years with monarchs always typically celebrating their summer birthday on the second Thursday in June. However, in 1958, under the ruling of Queen Elizabeth II, it was changed to the second Saturday of the month. So why do kings and queen's celebrate Trooping the Colour? Because of the weather. Started when George II was in power, he found the British conditions were too bad to hold his birthday parade in November.

Kate Middleton is expected to attend the Trooping the Colour event with daughter Princess Charlotte. Picture: Getty