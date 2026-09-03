Tropical virus-transmitting mosquitoes found breeding in UK homes
The mosquitoes are believed to have been accidentally brought into the country through vehicles, luggage or imported plants.
An invasive mosquito capable of spreading diseases including dengue, Zika and chikungunya has been found breeding in the UK for the first time.
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Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and larvae were discovered at residential properties in east London, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed.
The species is usually found in tropical and subtropical countries.
The discovery was made through the UKHSA’s Mosquito Watch scheme, with larvae destroyed and enhanced trapping now under way.
It is the fourth time the species has been detected in the UK in recent years - but the first time officials have found evidence of it breeding.
The health agency said the public health risk is “very low”, stressing there is no evidence the mosquitoes have caused any infections or spread into nearby public spaces.
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Dr Jolyon Medlock, UKHSA’s head of medical entomology, said the mosquitoes are believed to have been accidentally brought into the country through vehicles, luggage or imported plants.
He said: “The species is not established in the UK and cannot survive long-term in the typical UK climate, which is too cold overall.”
But he warned hotter conditions could make future incursions more likely.
Residents are being urged to remove standing water from gardens - including in buckets, plant pots and paddling pools - to reduce places for mosquitoes to breed.