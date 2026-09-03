An invasive mosquito capable of spreading diseases including dengue, Zika and chikungunya has been found breeding in the UK for the first time.

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and larvae were discovered at residential properties in east London, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed.

The species is usually found in tropical and subtropical countries.

The discovery was made through the UKHSA’s Mosquito Watch scheme, with larvae destroyed and enhanced trapping now under way.

It is the fourth time the species has been detected in the UK in recent years - but the first time officials have found evidence of it breeding.

The health agency said the public health risk is “very low”, stressing there is no evidence the mosquitoes have caused any infections or spread into nearby public spaces.

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