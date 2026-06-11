Tommy Robinson and Elon Musk’s father have been spotted in a Moscow hotel, with the pair vowing to "cause some trouble" in a video to their followers.

Robinson, who called on his supporters to take to the UK's streets in recent days following a knife attack in Belfast, shared a video alongside Errol Musk from what appeared to be the bar of a Moscow hotel.

The far-right figure was seen to insist: “Russia is not the enemy of Britain”.

Errol Musk's estranged son, Elon, has long been a supporter of Robinson, with the tech tycoon facing criticism over his calls for resistance on the streets of the UK in recent days.

The video, captured at a hotel in the city - thought to be Moscow's Metropol hotel, sees a room cost upwards of £300-per-night, with suites costing around £500.

Robinson has been a vocal supporter of President Vladimir Putin's regime in recent years, with the far-right figure being interviewed by the Brotherhood of Academists - a far-right group founded by sanctioned oligarch Konstantin Malofeev.

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