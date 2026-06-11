‘We are going to cause some trouble’: Tommy Robinson meets Elon Musk’s father in Moscow
Tommy Robinson and Elon Musk’s father have been spotted in a Moscow hotel, with the pair vowing to "cause some trouble" in a video to their followers.
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Robinson, who called on his supporters to take to the UK's streets in recent days following a knife attack in Belfast, shared a video alongside Errol Musk from what appeared to be the bar of a Moscow hotel.
The far-right figure was seen to insist: “Russia is not the enemy of Britain”.
Errol Musk's estranged son, Elon, has long been a supporter of Robinson, with the tech tycoon facing criticism over his calls for resistance on the streets of the UK in recent days.
The video, captured at a hotel in the city - thought to be Moscow's Metropol hotel, sees a room cost upwards of £300-per-night, with suites costing around £500.
Robinson has been a vocal supporter of President Vladimir Putin's regime in recent years, with the far-right figure being interviewed by the Brotherhood of Academists - a far-right group founded by sanctioned oligarch Konstantin Malofeev.
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Musk has, in the past, also publicly acknowledged his admiration of Vladimir Putin, with the South African having made multiple visits to Russia in recent years.
Musk was even see to describe Putin him as an example of a strong leader.
The latest meeting between Robinson and Eroll Musk saw the pair
Robinson was seen to share a list of places where protests were said to be taking place at 7pm on Tuesday. It followed widespread unrest across Belfast following a knfe attack attack.
“The whole of the United Kingdom is hitting the streets tonight at 7pm following yet another invader attack on our people,” the message read.
When asked why he had travelled to Moscow by The Guardian, Robinson said: “I’ve come to see how this country got itself so well on to the straight and narrow and see the beauty of a civilised society here.”
He added: “Russia is not the enemy of Britain. That narrative has long since died a natural death.
It comes days after a senior Putin ally was killed by a car bomb in Moscow.
“There are those who benefit from pushing Russia as an enemy but everyone laughs at those people now.”