Trump demands nations 'pay $1 billion to stay on Gaza peace board'
The Board of Peace is described in the charter as "an international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict"
US President Donald Trump is reportedly asking countries to contribute "at least $1 billion" for a permanent spot on the "Board of Peace".
A draft charter, revealed by Bloomberg, found that Mr Trump will serve as the inaugural chairman and would decide who is to be invited as members.
After contributing their $1billion in cash funds within the first year, member states can serve three-year terms on the board, according to reports.
It is claimed the charter suggests the President himself would control the money. He would also have power to remove a member, subject to a veto by a two-thirds majority.
The plan also reportedly states "the Chairman shall at all times designate a successor for the role of Chairman".
The Board of Peace is described in the charter as "an international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict," according to Bloomberg.
Critics believe this could be Mr Trump's bid to create a rival United Nations.
The White House said the report was "misleading", but did not refute the claims of a fee.
In a statement released by the White House Rapid Response said: "This is misleading. There is no minimum membership fee to join the Board of Peace.
"This simply offers permanent membership to partner countries who demonstrate deep commitment to peace, security, and prosperity."
This comes as Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair was listed by the White House alongside high-profile Trump administration officials as part of a “founding executive board” to lead long-term peace efforts in the Middle East.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner will also sit on the body, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Argentinian president Javier Milei have also been invited to join the organisation.
The appointments upset Israel, which say they were "not coordinated" with Tel Aviv and were "contrary to its policy”.
Israel did not specify who it objected to, but prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the Israeli foreign minister to contact the US secretary of state, Marco Rubio.
The board, which is part of Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza, is meant to temporarily govern Gaza in place of Hamas.
In a statement, the White House said the 20-point plan was a road map for "lasting peace, stability, reconstruction, and prosperity in the region".
But ever since a ceasefire was agreed in October last year, 463 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza.
Food and other forms of aid into the strip have also been restricted by Israel, with the majority of Gaza's population is living in tents.
Other members of the board named were billionaire Marc Rowan, World Bank president Ajay Banga, and US deputy national security adviser Robert Gabriel.
The White House statement also said that Nickolay Mladenov, a Bulgarian politician and former UN Middle East envoy, would be the board's representative on the ground in Gaza.