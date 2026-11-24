The President may have owned as many as 370,000 shares in the tech company - which rocketed over 30% on Monday after Huang’s return

President Donald Trump presents the National Medal of Science to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in early October, 2026. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

President Trump's holdings of Nvidia stock rose as much as $15 million after a surge in share price caused by the shock return of former CEO Jensen Huang on Monday.

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Recent information on the US President's financial disclosures show he may have owned as many as 370,000 shares in the tech giant as of 30 September. Trump has said he was closely involved in the decision to reinstate Huang earlier this week, with Nvidia's board saying it received input from "senior levels" of US government before going ahead with their decision. Shares in the Nvidia, which have fallen sharply in recent weeks, soared more than 30% on Monday after Huang’s return to the company was announced. Read more: Trump faces backlash over Nvidia intervention, claiming loss of Jensen Huang's 'brain power' poses bigger threat than Chinese spy allegations Read more: US Army to detonate 'toxic' lead stockpile in Iowa, after Trump administration bypassed court order

President Trump speaks with Jensen Huang during a meeting with technology executives about artificial intelligence in the White House in September. Picture: KENT NISHIMURA/Getty

The decision follows reporting that the CEO supposedly had several affairs during his premiership - including one with an alleged Chinese spy, which Trump has downplayed. Speaking about the decision, President Trump told reporters: “I spoke to [Nvidia board members], let me put it that way...And I convinced them...I made the deal." Commenting on the U-turn, Nvidia said that input from US leadership meant the board was confident Huang's return "poses no national security risk.“ Writing on social media afterwards, Trump wrote: "The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at Nvidia in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy."

The NVIDIA Board has reinstated Jensen Huang, right, as President, CEO and Board Director after reports of several affairs, including with one woman alleged to be a Chinese spy, saw him step down last week. Picture: Image Press Agency/Alamy