Trump made 'up to $15 million' on Nvidia shares after shock Huang return
The President may have owned as many as 370,000 shares in the tech company - which rocketed over 30% on Monday after Huang’s return
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President Trump's holdings of Nvidia stock rose as much as $15 million after a surge in share price caused by the shock return of former CEO Jensen Huang on Monday.
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Recent information on the US President's financial disclosures show he may have owned as many as 370,000 shares in the tech giant as of 30 September.
Trump has said he was closely involved in the decision to reinstate Huang earlier this week, with Nvidia's board saying it received input from "senior levels" of US government before going ahead with their decision.
Shares in the Nvidia, which have fallen sharply in recent weeks, soared more than 30% on Monday after Huang’s return to the company was announced.
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The decision follows reporting that the CEO supposedly had several affairs during his premiership - including one with an alleged Chinese spy, which Trump has downplayed.
Speaking about the decision, President Trump told reporters: “I spoke to [Nvidia board members], let me put it that way...And I convinced them...I made the deal."
Commenting on the U-turn, Nvidia said that input from US leadership meant the board was confident Huang's return "poses no national security risk.“
Writing on social media afterwards, Trump wrote: "The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at Nvidia in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy."
The ethics disclosures detailing Trump’s stock portfolio only cover the period up to the end of September, before Huang’s resignation - and so do not cover any purchases or sales in October or November.
They also do not give precise figures for disposals and purchases of shares, instead providing wide bands.
For Trump to have acquired $15 million for his holdings, he would have had to buy the largest amount in the range and sell the smallest.
The smallest number of shares that Trump might have held at his latest disclosure would be 32,000 shares worth $5.3 million - meaning he would have sold the maximum number of shares and bought the minimum.
If so, he would only have gained $1.3 million since Huang's return, according to reporting from the Financial Times.
LBC has reached out to the White House for comment.