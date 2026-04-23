President Donald Trump announced that Iran would release eight women facing execution as an act of respect for him.

Meanwhile, officials in Tehran denied that the executions were planned and pointed the finger at the US President for spreading lies.

The President claimed that four of the eight women would be released immediately and four would be sentenced to one month in prison.

Writing on social media, he said: "I very much appreciate that Iran, and its leaders, respected my request, as President of ​the United States, and terminated the planned execution".

Iran has accused Trump of fabricating the matter in order to prevent further embarrassment on the world stage.

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