US Central Command said an American AH-64 Apache had gone down “near the coast of Oman” on Monday evening

A U.S. Army AH-64D Apache. Picture: US Central Command

By Georgia Rowe

President Donald Trump has said the US will “respond” after accusing Iran of shooting down an Apache helicopter patrolling the Strait of Hormuz.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the two pilots on board “are safe and uninjured” . Picture: Truth Social

The incident happened a day after Iran and Israel said they had halted attacks on each other following an appeal from Trump, though Tehran warned it would resume hostilities if Israel continued to hit Hezbollah in Lebanon. The AH-64 Apache, which costs roughly $35 million to $40 million, has been used by the US military in operations around the Strait of Hormuz, where American forces maintain a major presence and have helped police a blockade of Iranian ports. The resumption of the tenuous ceasefire comes as Washington tries to reach an agreement with Tehran to end their more than three-month-old war. Trump also told reporters he could have "an idea" for an Iran deal within a few days, without elaborating.

The weekend saw the most direct confrontation between Iran and Israel since a ceasefire in April. Tehran had fired missiles towards Israeli territory late on Sunday, calling the strikes retaliation for attacks on the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia on the outskirts of Beirut. Israel then hit Iranian air defence systems and a petrochemical plant that it said was used to produce ballistic missiles. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it retaliated with a strike aimed at a similar Israeli plant in the city of Haifa. No deaths were reported by authorities on either side. US and Israeli officials said Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday.

Israeli settlers look at a fallen rocket, outside a Jewish settler farm on the outskirts of Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Jericho on Tuesday following Iranian and Iran-backed Houthi rebel attacks. Picture: Getty

In an interview with Axios, Trump said he warned Netanyahu that if the Israeli leader went back to war with Iran, he might find himself fighting alone. "I said, 'Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon,'" Trump said. An Israeli military official said Israel was prepared to continue operations for "as long as it takes", while Iranian officials struck a similarly defiant tone. A military source quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency said Tehran was ready for a prolonged conflict and could renew strikes against US interests in the region.

Smoke billows from southern Lebanon, following Israeli strikes on Monday morning. Picture: Reuters