It comes after Mr Trump said on Sunday he had halted US forces from carrying out “the biggest attack since World War II” to allow for further diplomatic efforts

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters onboard Air Force One while returning to the White House on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Donald Trump has accused Iran of being “unbelievably duplicitous” in denying talks aimed at ending the conflict were being held.

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The US president said Tehran had “begged” for negotiations and whether they admitted it or not, discussions were taking place to reach “a solution” to the current stand-off. He also dismissed Iran’s claims to control the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway as “their usual blather”. The president made the comments on his Truth Social platform after he said on Sunday he had halted US forces from carrying out “the biggest attack since World War II” to allow for further diplomatic efforts. He said talks would be held with Iran on Monday, but this was subsequently denied by Tehran. Read more: Iran denies Trump's claim fresh talks will begin today after president holds off on strikes Read more: Oil prices drop after Trump cancels strikes on Iran amid peace talks

The president made the comments on his Truth Social platform. Picture: Truth Social

In response, Mr Trump posted: “Iranian Leadership is unbelievably duplicitous! “They ask for a meeting, some would say ‘beg’, talks begin, with more scheduled in the immediate future, and they say, openly and proudly, that they’re not having any discussions, that nothing is being talked about, and they’re only dealing with ‘Oman’. “They then go on to give their usual blather in saying, the Strait of Hormuz will be operated powerfully by them, when it is already completely controlled by the United States Navy and our ‘Blockade’ or, as some say, ‘The United States Wall of Steel!’ “Nothing gets through to Iran, unless we want it to, and nothing will get through, unless a Deal, or Total Surrender, is accomplished. “Whether Iran wants to admit it or not, we are, in fact, talking of a solution to a problem that they have caused, for decades.”

Mr Trump's comments come after Iran denied his claim that more peace talks would begin on Monday. Picture: Alamy