At least 48 protesters and 14 security personnel are sad to have died since the action began at the end of last month

In this frame grab from video obtained by the AP outside Iran shows people during a protest in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. (UGC via AP). Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has accused Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of trying to flee the country as protests after at least 62 people were reportedly killed during weeks of protests.

Demonstrations in the country against the leader's rule continued to spread on Friday, when thousands of Iranians took to the streets during an internet blackout by the authorities. As well as the deaths, around 2,300 people are said to have been detained the protests initially sparked by anger over the country's ailing economy. When asked about an intelligence report which suggested Mr Khamenei, could flee, Mr Mr Trump said: "He's looking to go some place."

In this frame grab from video obtained by the AP outside Iran shows a fire as people protest in Tehran, Iran,. Picture: Alamy

The Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) said that at at least 62 people were killed, made up of 48 protesters and 14 security personnel, since demonstrations began. Protesters chanted "death to Khamanei" after the son of the toppled former leader Shah Reza Pahlavi, called for citizens to take to the streets. A nationwide blackout remains in place. He added: "If they start killing people like they have in the past, we will be hitting them very hard where it hurts." He also told reporters that the "enthusiasm to overturn that regime is incredible," saying that it could be "on the verge of collapse."

A reported 62 people are said to have died so far. Picture: Alamy

Speaking during an address involving oil industry leaders, the President added: "Iran’s in big trouble. It looks to me like the people are taking over certain cities that no one thought was really possible a few weeks ago." More images emerged on Friday showing Iranian government buildings up in flames, with come citizens reportedly receiving threatening texts from totalitarian regime cops warning them against demonstrating. Khamenei gave a speech on Friday warning Mr Trump to "focus on the problems in his country." Iran's leaders have shut down access to the internet and international telephone calls in response to the protests. However, the country's foreign minister said earlier on Friday that the risk of foreign intervention is "very low."

Despite internet shut off by the regime, a few videos received tonight. Here is the very start of the protests Tehran & Mashhad 8pm. Despite threats of being annihilated by the IRGC, absolutely no let up from the people of Iran #IranianRevolution2026 pic.twitter.com/MzMTzxvTmp — Omid Djalili (@omid9) January 9, 2026