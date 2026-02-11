More than three million pages were released six weeks late, while some victims' identities weren't redacted, but many of those associated with disgraced paedophile Epstein were

Attorney General Pam Bondi arrives for the House Judiciary Committee hearing titled "Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice,". Picture: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Donald Trump's administration has been accused of overseeing a "cover-up", as attorney general Pam Bondi was grilled over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Democratic representative Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico has accused the government of an "active cover-up" of names in the Epstein files. More than three million pages were released six weeks late, while some victims' identities weren't redacted, but many of those associated with disgraced paedophile Epstein were. Some contained information like names, addresses, dates of birth, and alleged child sexual assault material. "The law is clear that these files should never have been redacted the way that they are currently," she said.

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) speaks at a news conference with survivors of Jeffrey Epstein outside the U.S. Capitol on February 11, 2026. Picture: Heather Diehl/Getty Images

"It is very clear that the United States government is involved in an active cover-up and protecting the allies of the president and the Department of Justice, and that active members of this administration have lied under oath to the American people and to this Congress." Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was quizzed by lawmakers on Wednesday, told the House Judiciary Committee her officials did their "very best in the time allotted". In her opening statement, she acknowledged the Epstein survivors who were in attendance. "I am deeply sorry for what any victim has been through, especially as a result of that monster," Bondi said. The hearing erupted into a shouting match when she was questioned by Democrats.

US Representatives Thomas Massie, Republican from Kentucky, questions US Attorney General Pam Bondi before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Department of Justice" on Capitol Hill. Picture: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images