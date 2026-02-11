Trump administration accused of 'active cover-up' over handling of Epstein files
More than three million pages were released six weeks late, while some victims' identities weren't redacted, but many of those associated with disgraced paedophile Epstein were
Donald Trump's administration has been accused of overseeing a "cover-up", as attorney general Pam Bondi was grilled over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
Democratic representative Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico has accused the government of an "active cover-up" of names in the Epstein files.
Some contained information like names, addresses, dates of birth, and alleged child sexual assault material.
"The law is clear that these files should never have been redacted the way that they are currently," she said.
"It is very clear that the United States government is involved in an active cover-up and protecting the allies of the president and the Department of Justice, and that active members of this administration have lied under oath to the American people and to this Congress."
Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was quizzed by lawmakers on Wednesday, told the House Judiciary Committee her officials did their "very best in the time allotted".
In her opening statement, she acknowledged the Epstein survivors who were in attendance.
"I am deeply sorry for what any victim has been through, especially as a result of that monster," Bondi said.
The hearing erupted into a shouting match when she was questioned by Democrats.
Democrat Ted Lieu asked Pam Bondi why she hasn't "prosecuted former prince Andrew," to which she responded by asking Lieu why he didn't ask former attorney general Merrick Garland these questions.
He added: "During the Biden administration, I called for people to look into the Epstein files.
"Merrick Garland dropped the ball, as did attorney general Bill Barr, as did Alex Acosta.
"A whole string of failures. But you are in charge.
"You have the power to change things, to hold these men accountable. And you're doing the opposite. You're protecting them."
Bondi avoided answering a question from Democrat Hank Johnson about reports that 1000 people were assigned the job of redacting President Trump's name from the files.
She said that Trump's name doesn't appear in the files released so far - a quick search for 'Donald Trump' showed 1,432 results - but she confirmed that there are 500 Department of Justice lawyers working on the redactions more broadly.