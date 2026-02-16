Officials from the State Department are reportedly preparing to help Hamit Coskun flee the UK if his acquittal is overturned this week

Hamit Coskun who was convicted after burning a Koran in London. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

The US government is in talks to accept a man who burned a Koran as a refugee from the UK.

Officials from the State Department are preparing to help Hamit Coskun flee the UK if his acquittal is overturned this week. Mr Coskun was found guilty of a religiously aggravated public order offence last June after shouting "f*** Islam" as he held a flaming Islamic text aloft during a protest in Rutland Gardens, Knightsbridge, west London, on February 13 last year. He won an appeal against his conviction in October, but the Director of Public Prosecutions will ask the High Court to reinstate this. According to The Telegraph, a senior US administration official said his case was "one of several cases the administration has made note of".

At a High Court hearing earlier this month, Mr Justice Linden said that since the protest, Mr Coskun had applied for asylum from his home country of Turkey. His asylum claim is still to be determined. The judge continued that Mr Coskun had also asked the Home Office to provide him with accommodation under section 4 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999, as his "life has been threatened on a number of occasions" and there had been "several acts of violence against him". He added that Mr Coskun asked that the housing come with "certain conditions" so that "he could live there safely". Mr Coskun told The Telegraph: “For me, as the victim of Islamic terrorism, I cannot remain silent. I may be forced to flee the UK and move to the USA, where President Trump has stood for free speech and against Islamic extremism,” he said. “If I have to do so, then, to me, the UK will have effectively fallen to Islamism and the speech codes that it wishes to impose on the non-Muslim world.” Mr Justice Linden told the court that while the Home Office agreed on December 1 to provide accommodation, the decision was reversed on January 8, prompting Mr Coskun to seek to take legal action.