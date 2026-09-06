Lawyers for the Trump administration filed an emergency application to the nation's highest court to allow the US Postal Service to implement a rule restricting mail-in voting

President Donald Trump attends a healthcare affordability event in the Oval Office at the White House on August 31, 2026. Picture: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Trump administration on Sunday renewed its appeal to the US Supreme Court to allow a plan that could limit mail-in ballots ahead of November's congressional elections, after a federal judge blocked those restrictions last week.

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Lawyers for the Trump administration filed an emergency application to the nation's highest court to allow the US Postal Service to implement a rule restricting mail-in voting, even as some US states have already started sending out postal ballots ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. On Friday, Boston-based US District Judge Indira Talwani extended a ban preventing the new rule from taking effect. The final decision on whether the administration's mail-in voting restrictions can proceed likely now rests with the Supreme Court. Read more: US envoy ‘very encouraged’ after ‘substantive and important’ peace talks in Ukraine, as Trump is 'determined' to see an end to the war Read more: Germany's far-right AfD party on track for 'historic' state election win, exit poll shows

Solicitor General John Sauer, representing the Trump administration, urged the Supreme Court to allow the rule to immediately go into effect, warning that each day the lower court's injunction remains in place "risks sowing confusion and chaos" as more states issue mail ballots. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson set a deadline of Wednesday for responses to the Trump administration's request. The administration had filed an earlier emergency request to the Supreme Court to overturn Talwani's shorter-term injunction. Before the top court had ruled on that application, she extended her ban on Friday, leading to the administration's new filing on Sunday.

A box of ballots to be sorted is pictured in a US Postal Service box on Election Day at the King County Elections office in Renton, Washington on November 3, 2020. Picture: JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images