A group of Ecuadorian fishermen have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, seeking damages over an alleged drone strike which sank their boat in the Pacific Ocean and injured crew members.

It says the crew jumped into the sea before reaching emergency boats.

The lawsuit alleges two armed drones launched from a US-operated vessel attacked the fishing boat in March, setting it on fire and leaving two of its 16 crew members with serious burns.

They are seeking compensation, an order requiring the US to end lethal boat strikes in the Caribbean and Pacific, and any further relief the court considers appropriate.

The case was filed at a federal court in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Monday by the crew of the Negra Francisca Duarte II.

The fishermen said they headed towards what they believed was a nearby tuna vessel, but were met by armed men speaking English and wearing military-style uniforms.

They were later transferred to a Salvadoran ship, which took them to a port in El Salvador seven days later.

Captain Hernan Flores told Reuters: “We filed the lawsuit because the boat was all we had. Nobody in Ecuador is helping us.

“They did all that damage to us, and by the grace of God, we’re alive.”

The US government has acknowledged carrying out airstrikes against people it describes as “narco-terrorists” in the Pacific as part of Operation Southern Spear.

However, it has said it has no information about the alleged attack on the Negra Francisca Duarte II or two other Ecuadorian vessels which were sunk earlier this year.

The Washington Post reported in August that the ships were targeted as part of a CIA programme.

US Southern Command said it intercepted and sank at least eight Ecuadorian vessels between late August and mid-September, claiming they were being used to resupply drug traffickers linked to the Ecuadorian gang Los Choneros.

The lawsuit alleges the US has carried out 71 strikes on boats in the Pacific and Caribbean since September 2025, killing at least 235 people.