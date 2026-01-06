Trump 'wants deals not wars' and could reach Greenland agreement without force, former advisor says
It comes after the president suggested over the weekend that Venezuela may not be the last country subject to intervention
A former security advisor to Donald Trump has told LBC that the US President "prefers to make deals than to make war," after he declared the US wants to control Greenland "right now".
Victoria Coates told Tonight with Andrew Marr she believes if the US "is doing more for Greenland, then Denmark can do more for Ukraine" as part of the transatlantic security arrangement.
It comes as Mr Trump suggested a US takeover of the Danish territory could come sooner than many expected as he declared his administration wants to control it "right now."
Ms Coates, a former deputy national security advisor to Mr Trump, told Marr: "If President Trump has demonstrated anything over the last 75 years, it's that he prefers to make deals than to make war."
When asked if Mr Trump would invade Greenland, she said: "I don't think this is a situation that would require military intervention.
"I've seen some interesting movement today. The prime minister of Denmark's office put out a fairly measured statement in conjunction with Italy, France, Finland, some other NATO allies, saying that this is something that needs to be done in discussion with the United States, decided by Denmark and Greenland.
"I think that's pretty reasonable. We've been talking about the freedom of association agreements we have with the islands in the Pacific, which are very beneficial to both parties, and that could take a burden off of Greenland."
She added: "If the United States is doing more for Greenland, and it's very much in our sphere, then Denmark can do more for Ukraine and won't have that burden on their resources.
"So I very much see this as part of the transatlantic security arrangement where Europe is doing more in Europe."
It comes as Mr Trump suggested over the weekend that Venezuela may not be the last country subject to American intervention, after his administration raided Caracas and captured president Nicolas Maduro.
He stated this week that there was "no timeline" for any US intervention in Greenland, but his intent is "very serious."
Ms Coates told Marr the US has tried to conduct deals with Venezuela for a year, which have always been rejected.
She said: "[Trump's] focus is on the security of the American people and the narco terrorists, the people who are trafficking both drugs and human beings into our country are the primary national security interests that we have here.
"They have tried for a year to persuade Maduro Venezuela is the key bad actor here. To persuade him to take a different path. He's been offered deals of various sorts. He refused and ultimately this was the decision that was made."