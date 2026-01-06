It comes after the president suggested over the weekend that Venezuela may not be the last country subject to intervention

Victoria Coates spoke to LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Alex Storey

A former security advisor to Donald Trump has told LBC that the US President "prefers to make deals than to make war," after he declared the US wants to control Greenland "right now".

"I've seen some interesting movement today. The prime minister of Denmark's office put out a fairly measured statement in conjunction with Italy, France, Finland, some other NATO allies, saying that this is something that needs to be done in discussion with the United States, decided by Denmark and Greenland. "I think that's pretty reasonable. We've been talking about the freedom of association agreements we have with the islands in the Pacific, which are very beneficial to both parties, and that could take a burden off of Greenland." She added: "If the United States is doing more for Greenland, and it's very much in our sphere, then Denmark can do more for Ukraine and won't have that burden on their resources. "So I very much see this as part of the transatlantic security arrangement where Europe is doing more in Europe."

President Trump has repeatedly raised the prospect of taking over Greenland on national security grounds. Picture: Alamy

It comes as Mr Trump suggested over the weekend that Venezuela may not be the last country subject to American intervention, after his administration raided Caracas and captured president Nicolas Maduro. He stated this week that there was "no timeline" for any US intervention in Greenland, but his intent is "very serious." Ms Coates told Marr the US has tried to conduct deals with Venezuela for a year, which have always been rejected.