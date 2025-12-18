Donald Trump has used a primetime address to angrily tout his own accomplishments on affordability amid falling poll numbers. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has used a primetime address to angrily tout his own accomplishments on affordability amid falling poll numbers.

During the televised event, Trump reeled off several perceived accomplishments from his first 11 months in office in an attempt to help his ailing poll numbers. The President began his remarks by blaming predecessor Joe Biden and his allies in Congress for creating a "mess" of a country. He rattled through a long list of grievances with Biden's term, citing "open borders", "the worst trade deals ever made", and a "sick and corrupt" federal government. Moving onto supposed wins, he again declared he had ended eight wars, made a claim to have secured $18 trillion in private investment, and touted successes at curbing illegal immigration.