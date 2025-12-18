Donald Trump uses address to lash out at affordability crisis amid falling polling ratings
Donald Trump has used a primetime address to angrily tout his own accomplishments on affordability amid falling poll numbers.
During the televised event, Trump reeled off several perceived accomplishments from his first 11 months in office in an attempt to help his ailing poll numbers.
The President began his remarks by blaming predecessor Joe Biden and his allies in Congress for creating a “mess” of a country.
He rattled through a long list of grievances with Biden’s term, citing “open borders”, “the worst trade deals ever made”, and a “sick and corrupt” federal government.
Moving onto supposed wins, he again declared he had ended eight wars, made a claim to have secured $18 trillion in private investment, and touted successes at curbing illegal immigration.
After, Trump reiterated a call for Republicans in Congress to pass money for healthcare directly to Americans.
The ask came amid direct jibes at the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, stating the subsidies paid to providers was the wrong way to give Americans healthcare coverage.
Trump's speech came after the affordability crisis gripping the US allowed Democrats to sweep to victory in off-year elections in November.
Most notably, Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoralty on a platform of making the US's most expensive city more affordable for its citizens.
Since the losses, Trump's MAGA apparatus has rapidly tried to shift gear to bring prices down.
The price of groceries has repeatedly been cited by Trump as a reason for his landslide victory in 2024 against Kamala Harris.
The President then repeatedly asserted unverified and debunked statistics about grocery price inflation, asserting that prices were coming down speedily.
Speaking in front of a festive decoration from the White House, Mr Trump also appeared to ask Americans to be patient to see the fruits of his policies.
He suggested that his pick to replace Jerome Powell as the chair of the Federal Reserve will see interest rates drop.
The President also confirmed that to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, American service personnel will be given a 'warrior divided' of $1,776.
He also said that he will be launching a healthcare website in the New Year, which would allow Americans access to cheaper prescription drugs.