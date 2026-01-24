“Why did somebody not say to him that it’s completely inappropriate and untrue?", Helena Tym tells LBC News.

President Donald Trump is facing mounting criticism for his incorrect comments about British and Nato forces' involvement in Afghanistan. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The mother of a British soldier killed in Afghanistan was left "speechless" by President Trump's "vile, evil" comments that claimed British and allied Nato troops stayed off the frontline in Afghanistan.

Speaking to Andrew Peach on LBC News, Helena Tym, who lost her 19-year-old son Cyrus in the conflict, said the comments were "absolutely disgusting" and she was shocked he "dared to let those sort of vile, evil things pour out of his mouth". “Why did somebody not say to him that it’s completely inappropriate and untrue? And you can't disrespect the soldiers or any military personnel and their families by saying something like that. "I can't quite get my head around what [Trump's] thinking, if he is thinking at all. "It's just disgusting, really. Absolutely disgusting.” Cyrus Thatcher, Ms Tym's son, was killed in 2009 whilst serving as a rifleman with the British forces in Afghanistan. Read more: Speculation over Andy Burnham's Westminster return as 24-hour deadline approaches Read more: Teignmouth Pier washed away by 'wild' waves as Storm Ingrid batters coast

Duke of Sussex at the age of 28 in 2012, races out from the VHR (very high ready-ness) tent to scramble his Apache with fellow Pilots, during his 12 hour shift at the British controlled flight-line in Camp Bastion southern Afghanistan. Picture: Alamy

When asked if the President should apologise for the comments, she said it was "a bit late", saying an apology after the fact would not be sufficient for the disrespect and upset he has caused. "[An apology] wouldn't be genuine because I don't think the man is sorry for anything. "I don't think he's ever done anything in his life that he would apologise for. Not truly. [He would] not truly feel remorse.” The discussion comes as pressure ramps against Trump, with Prince Harry - who served on two frontline tours in the conflict - the latest to call for the President to recant his statements. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also ordered to US president to say sorry for the "insulting" apologise for his remarks about the conflict, paying tribute to the 457 British personnel who died and those who were injured in a speech on Friday. "I will never forget their courage, their bravery and the sacrifice they made for their country," he said. "I consider President Trump’s remarks to be insulting and frankly appalling and I am not surprised they have caused such hurt to the loved ones of those who were killed or injured and, in fact, across the country."

