President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to block American states from introducing their own regulations for artificial intelligence (AI).

Mr Trump said that the burgeoning industry is at risk of being stifled by a patchwork of onerous rules while in a battle with Chinese competitors for supremacy.

More than 1,000 different AI bills have been introduced on a state level, which has created a patchwork of different rules, disclosures, and reporting requirements

Members of Congress from both parties, as well as civil liberties and consumer rights groups, have pushed for more regulations on AI, saying there is not enough oversight for the powerful technology.

The order claims to strengthen American competitiveness and enable common-sense policy.

