Trump signs executive order blocking states from setting AI regulations
Mr Trump said that the burgeoning industry is at risk of being stifled by a patchwork of onerous rules while in a battle with Chinese competitors for supremacy
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to block American states from introducing their own regulations for artificial intelligence (AI).
Listen to this article
Mr Trump said that the burgeoning industry is at risk of being stifled by a patchwork of onerous rules while in a battle with Chinese competitors for supremacy.
More than 1,000 different AI bills have been introduced on a state level, which has created a patchwork of different rules, disclosures, and reporting requirements
Members of Congress from both parties, as well as civil liberties and consumer rights groups, have pushed for more regulations on AI, saying there is not enough oversight for the powerful technology.
The order claims to strengthen American competitiveness and enable common-sense policy.
Read more: What social media visitors to US will need to show under Trump plan
Read more: Trump, Bill Clinton and Andrew appear in slew of newly released Epstein photos
Mr Trump said: "Investment in AI is helping to make the U.S. Economy the ‘HOTTEST’ in the World, but overregulation by the States is threatening to undermine this Major Growth ‘Engine.’
"Some States are even trying to embed DEI ideology into AI models, producing ‘Woke AI’ (Remember Black George Washington?).
"We MUST have one Federal Standard instead of a patchwork of 50 State Regulatory Regimes. If we don’t, then China will easily catch us in the AI race."
As part of the order, the Attorney General has been instructed to establish an AI Litigation Task Force to challenge "unlawful state laws" that "harm innovation."
The White House also asserts that "states such as California and Colorado are considering requiring AI companies to censor outputs and insert left-wing ideology in their programming" and that the most "restrictive" states should not dictate national policy.
Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that "there's only going to be one winner" as nations race to dominate artificial intelligence, and China's central government gives its companies a single place to go for government approvals.