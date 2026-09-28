Donald Trump has repeatedly downplayed the risks of the technology, instead stressing the importance of maintaining a competitive edge with China.

The meeting will focus on striking a "balance" between regulation and oversight, according to a chief Trump ally. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Donald Trump will meet with AI experts for a summit on Tuesday after dismissing concerns around the technology as a "hoax".

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Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. Picture: Alamy

The White House meeting comes as leading AI companies are calling for slowing development of increasingly capable AI systems, warning of the risks to humanity and appealing for governments to work together to manage the increasingly powerful technology.. Earlier this month, former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon said that "people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade." Johnson said the US should be mindful of safety but not stymie the technology's development. "I think there may be a role for the DOJ if things go awry. But what we need before we get to that stage is transparency, and we need some oversight," he said. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said AI industry leaders were pleading for some government action and Congress has a responsibility to protect the American people. "So, when it comes to AI safety, it certainly seems to me that we need to actually lean in boldly and responsibly — now," Jeffries told CNBC on Monday.