Donald Trump has posted an AI- generated video of himself in a fighter jet pouring brown sludge over protesters in a bizarre response to the "No Kings" rallies.

It is the second such wave of demonstrations, following a nationwide protest in June that coincided with Mr Trump's birthday.

Millions were believed to have taken to the streets across the US this weekend to demonstrate against the president's behaviour , with some believing he was acting like a monarch.

Responding to the marches, the American leader shared the AI-generated clip on his Truth Social on Sunday.

In the video, a crown-wearing Trump sits in a jet with "King Trump" written across it, as it drops thick brown sludge on to AI-generated protesters.

The scene is soundtracked by Kenny Loggins' Danger Zone, from the film Top Gun.

Supporters say the protests are a defence of free speech and a reaction to what they claim is Mr Trump's administration portraying him as a monarch.

But critics have labelled the demos as anti-American, with the Republican Party calling them "Hate America" rallies.

Marching bands, huge banners and effigies of the president could be seen at many of the events, alongside demonstrators wearing inflatable costumes.

The protests come after Mr Trump's government shutdown, which has seen several programmes and services closed since his return to the White House.

His confrontations with Congress and the American courts have led protest organisers to warn he is sliding towards authoritarianism.

Organisers said the protests would be peaceful, with the atmosphere among attendees reported to be largely energetic and upbeat, as they called for accountability and protections for civil liberties.