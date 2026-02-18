Trump orders Air Force One paint job with new colours
The US presidential jet is getting a makeover into Donald Trump's preferred colour choice - gold.
Air Force One and other planes used by high level US officials, including First Lady Melania Trump, are getting a makeover with gold, deep red and navy blue paint.
The US Air Force said the colours will also feature on a new luxury 747-8i Boeing plane donated to Trump's fleet by Qatar.
The white, blue and robin egg's blue livery has been used since John F Kennedy was president in the 1960s.
Trump has campaigned to update the paint job since his first term - but his successor President Joe Biden cancelled the makeover.
The President travelled on "Trump Force One" during his 2024 campaign, which has the same gold paint as his proposed plan.
It's not clear how much the makeover will cost, but the US Air Force said the requirements were "not expected to result in additional delays or costs to the program".
They added the Air Force was implementing the new colour scheme on the Boeing VC-25B (a variation of the Boeing 747) currently used to transport the president, as well as four C-32 jets often used as "Air Force Two" for the vice-president, and the jet donated by Qatar.
The Qatari jumbo jet that is expected to serve as Air Force One has already been prepped by the Pentagon to join the fleet.
The $400m (£300m) Boeing aircraft was donated by Qatar as an "unconditional" gift, with any necessary retrofitting costs being borne by the US government.
"Air Force One" can be any jet where the president is passenger.
Despite this, the Commander-in-chief often flies on a specialised jet that includes an office, a bedroom suite, two kitchen galleys that can prepare 100 meals, office space and a medical facility, according to Boeing.