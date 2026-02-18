The US presidential jet is getting a makeover into Donald Trump's preferred colour choice - gold.

Air Force One and other planes used by high level US officials, including First Lady Melania Trump, are getting a makeover with gold, deep red and navy blue paint.

The US Air Force said the colours will also feature on a new luxury 747-8i Boeing plane donated to Trump's fleet by Qatar.

The white, blue and robin egg's blue livery has been used since John F Kennedy was president in the 1960s.

Trump has campaigned to update the paint job since his first term - but his successor President Joe Biden cancelled the makeover.

The President travelled on "Trump Force One" during his 2024 campaign, which has the same gold paint as his proposed plan.

Read More: Ban the United States military from Scottish airports or be complicit in Trump's illegal warmongering

Read More: Trump tells Starmer he is making a 'big mistake' on Chagos Islands deal