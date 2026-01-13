The Iranian regime is facing widespread protests in the biggest challenge since it took power in 1979

Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump is threatening the Iranian regime with air strikes as the religious dictatorship cracks down on major protests threatening its grip on power.

Trump's White House has continued to threaten Iran with military attacks after more than 500 people were reportedly killed by the Islamic fundamentalist regime since protest against its rule began. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday that diplomacy is “always the first option” but that military attacks are “on the table” in responding to the brutal repression. The reiteration of the options came as President Trump also announced a massive tariff hike on those doing business with the Islamic Republic. Writing on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump announced: "Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. "This Order is final and conclusive. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Read More: Iran 'prepared' for war as Trump threatens 'very strong' response to crackdown which has killed more than 500 Read More: Donald Trump 'has decided' to help Iranian protesters, after regime kills hundreds in brutal crackdown

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday that diplomacy is “always the first option” but that military attacks are “on the table” in responding to the brutal repression. Picture: Getty

“One thing President Trump is very good at is always keeping all of his options on the table. And air strikes would be one of the many, many options that are on the table for the commander in chief,” Leavitt told reporters. In response to the threat, Ayatollah Khamenei's government warned that it is "prepared" for war but still indicated a willingness to negotiate with Trump. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s parliament, has said the nation is fighting a “four-front war”. The term refers to an economic war, a psychological war, a “military war” with the US and Israel and a “war against terrorists." However, the regime has also said it is also ready to negotiate with the US based on “mutual respect and interests."

The death toll is surging in the crackdown on protesters. Picture: Getty

“As I have said repeatedly, we are also ready for negotiations — but fair and dignified negotiations, from an equal position, with mutual respect and based on mutual interests,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday. He added: “We do not want war, but we are completely prepared for it — even more prepared than before the previous war.” “The reason is clear: the best way to prevent war is to be prepared for war, so that our enemies do not once again fall into miscalculation.” He has also alleged that protests “turned violent and bloody to give an excuse” for US President Donald Trump to intervene. Large-scale protests which began because of the Iranian economic troubles have spiralled out of control, sparking a lethal crackdown from the regime's Revolutionary Guard Corp.

This frame grab from a video released by Iran state TV shows vehicles burning amid night of mass protests in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. (Iran state TV via AP). Picture: Alamy

Opposition figures say that more than 500 protesters have been killed by the government, though the numbers are unable to be independently verified due to a communications blackout implemented by the regime. Trump struck Tehran's nuclear facilities in June and launched a raid on Venezuela earlier this year in a move against another long-term US foe. The Wall Street Journal has reported that one figure urging Trump to prioritise diplomacy over military force is Vice President JD Vance. “What you’re hearing publicly from the Iranian regime is quite different from the messages the administration is receiving privately,” Leavitt said. “The president has shown he’s unafraid to use military options if and when he deems necessary, and nobody knows that better than Iran,” she added.