The US President confirmed the SS Gerald R Ford "will be leaving very shortly" from the Caribbean, as heightened tensions continue to surround the two nations

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has ordered the world's largest aircraft carrier to sail to the Middle East and said the US "will need it in case we don't make a deal" with Iran.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

USS Gerald R Ford. Picture: Alamy

Discussions have since been held over Iran’s nuclear programme, which were renewed in the wake of the country's demonstrations. The aircraft carrier had been stationed in the Caribbean as part of Trump's pressure on Venezuela, which saw President Nicolas Maduro captured and ousted. Negotiations between the US and Iran are said to be continuing, with Benjamin Netanyahu recently meeting with Trump at the White House during a secret meeting. In a subsequent post on his social media site, Mr Trump described it as "a very good meeting" and said "there was nothing definitive reached, other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated." He added: "If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be."