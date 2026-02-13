Trump says aircraft carrier will leave for Middle East 'very shortly' amid tensions with Iran
The US President confirmed the SS Gerald R Ford "will be leaving very shortly" from the Caribbean, as heightened tensions continue to surround the two nations
Donald Trump has ordered the world's largest aircraft carrier to sail to the Middle East and said the US "will need it in case we don't make a deal" with Iran.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, he added: "In case we don’t make a deal, we’ll need it."
It is set to join the recently built-up "armada" of US warships around the region in the wake of Iran's action against violent protests in its country.
Discussions have since been held over Iran’s nuclear programme, which were renewed in the wake of the country's demonstrations.
The aircraft carrier had been stationed in the Caribbean as part of Trump's pressure on Venezuela, which saw President Nicolas Maduro captured and ousted.
Negotiations between the US and Iran are said to be continuing, with Benjamin Netanyahu recently meeting with Trump at the White House during a secret meeting.
In a subsequent post on his social media site, Mr Trump described it as "a very good meeting" and said "there was nothing definitive reached, other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated."
He added: "If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be."
Mr Netanyahu's office said before the meeting that he wants the US-Iran talks to include limits on Tehran's ballistic missile programme and support for militant groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.
The 333m long carrier includes an air wing, destroyers and an attack submarine and will arrive in the company of escort ships, according to reports.
Media in the US have reportedly been told that the carrier had been ordered to sail towards the Gulf where it will join the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and accompanying warships already in place.
Earlier this month, the US military said a Navy fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone that was approaching the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea.
The US Central Command said in a statement that the drone "aggressively approached" the aircraft carrier with "unclear intent."