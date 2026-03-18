Donald Trump has suggested the US could leave the security of the Strait of Hormuz to countries, including the UK who have failed to respond to his demand for warships to secure the waterway.

The US president said that it would get some of our “non-responsive” countries “in gear, and fast”.

His comments came as Sir Keir Starmer warned that the longer the crisis goes on, the worse its impact will be on the cost of living.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said: “I wonder what would happen if we ‘finished off’ what’s left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don’t, be responsible for the so called ‘Straight?’ (sic)

“That would get some of our non-responsive “Allies” in gear, and fast!!!”

Mr Trump has repeatedly berated countries including the UK for failing to respond to his request for support in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and gas supplies.

Iran has closed off the strait to most shipping, with commercial vessels coming under attack in the region.