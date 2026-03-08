Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer have held a phone call hours after the US president's latest criticism of the prime minister.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the pair discussed the situation in the Middle East and the military cooperation between the UK and the US.

The two leaders spoke after the US President told the Prime Minister that "we don't need people that join wars after we've already won" in a message on his Truth Social account.

That included "the use of RAF bases in support of the collective self-defence of partners in the region".

"The prime minister also shared his heartfelt condolences with President Trump and the American people following the deaths of six US soldiers," the spokesperson adds.

It comes after Trump said on Saturday that the UK was “finally giving serious thought” to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East, while declining the offer in the same post.

"The United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, maybe the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East," he wrote.

"That’s OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don’t need them any longer - But we will remember.

"We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!"

Sir Keir Starmer responded by saying the UK needs "seriousness, not political games".

Writing in the Sunday Mirror, the prime minister said: "While opposition parties seek to undermine Britain on the world stage, my Labour government is focused on protecting British people at home and abroad."

It comes amid mounting tensions between London and Washington over Sir Keir's lack of support for Mr Trump's war on Iran.

He later said he was "very disappointed" by the PM, despite his British counterpart allowing him to fly missions for "specific and limited defensive purposes" last Sunday.

Defending his decision, Sir Keir said he did not believe in "regime change from the skies" and that the government must keep a "cool head".

He urged the US leader to de-escalate the crisis and negotiate with what is left of Iran's leadership.

Mr Trump's post follows reports on Saturday that the UK is preparing an aircraft carrier for possible deployment to the Middle East.

LBC understands the crews of HMS Prince of Wales have been told they must be ready to set sail in five days.

The acceleration of the readiness time means the giant £3 billion vessel would be able to respond more rapidly if a decision is taken to mobilise.

It means the carrier would be deployed alongside an escort of other vessels and a submarine if sent to the region.