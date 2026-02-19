Donald Trump has broken his silence on the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor with a bizarre statement claiming he is "the expert" on the issue because he has been "completely exonerated" over his alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Allegations against Andrew claim that he shared reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore with paedophile financier Epstein.

The former Duke of York was arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Thursday morning at the Sandringham Estate.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said Andrew's arrest was "a very sad thing" for King Charles and the Royal Family.

Mr Trump said: "I think it's a shame. I think it's very sad. I think it's so bad for the Royal Family. It's very, very sad. To me, it's a very sad thing".

Andrew's arrest was the first time in modern history that a senior royal was arrested and held in custody.

Bizarrely, Trump then declared himself someone who "can talk about it" because he is "totally exonerated" by the recent release of the Epstein Files by his Department of Justice.

"I did nothing," he said.

Mr Trump has also faced allegations from political opponents over his association with Epstein.

The President has vigorously denied any allegations of wrongdoing, claiming that when he became aware of Epstein's offending, he kicked him out of his Palm Beach country club, Mar-a-Lago.

Police searched both Wood Farm in Norfolk and Royal Lodge in Windsor throughout the day while the former Duke of York was questioned in custody.

Andrew temporarily relocated to Wood Farm on the King's private Sandringham estate this month after leaving Royal Lodge, while waiting for his new home, Marsh Farm, to be ready nearby.

Officers and police vehicles have been seen entering and leaving Royal Lodge in Berkshire since the arrest.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has previously denied any wrongdoing over his connections to Epstein; he has not responded to LBC's requests for comment on the specific allegations connected to the release of the latest Epstein files in January.