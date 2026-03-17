Trump sparks anger after condemning Starmer and Europe for snubbing his pleas for help to reopen Hormuz Strait
Donald Trump has sparked anger after he condemned Europe and the UK for snubbing his desperate pleas for support in his war on Iran.
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The US president declared he was “not happy” with the UK and Europe for their reluctance to help him in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, despite claiming the White House “didn’t need help” a week ago.
Speaking from Washington on Monday, Trump said: “I was very surprised with the United Kingdom, because the United Kingdom, two weeks ago, I said, ‘Why don’t you send some ships over’ and he (Starmer) really didn’t want to do it.
“I said ‘You don’t want to do it? We’ve been with you. You’re our oldest ally and we spend a lot of money on NATO and all of these things to protect you’."
Read more: UK was once the 'Rolls-Royce of allies', insists Trump in fresh attack after EU unites over Iran war response
He added: “I think it’s terrible. I was very surprised.”
Widening his criticism to the whole of NATO, he continued: "The level of enthusiasm matters to me.
“We have some countries where we have 45,000 soldiers, great soldiers, protecting them from harm’s way. And we have done a great job.
“And when we want to know ‘do you have any minesweepers?’, well ‘we’d rather not get involved, sir.”
These comments have left the US’ allies unimpressed to say the least.
“Europe has no interest in an open-ended war,” EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas said following Trump’s attacks.
“This is not Europe’s war, but Europe’s interests are directly at stake.”
“Extending this mandate to cover the Strait of Hormuz ... there was no appetite from the member states to do that,” she added.
“Nobody wants to go actively in this war.”
It comes Sir Keir is set to meet with his Cabinet on Tuesday after Trump was seen to lash out at the UK, insisting it was once "the Rolls Royce of allies".
It follows a joint statement from the UK, Canada, France, Germany and Italy has warned of "devastating humanitarian consequences" should a ground offensive take place in the Middle East.
Sir Keir Starmer has insisted the UK will not be drawn into a “wider war,” and said he was working with partners including in Europe on a “viable collective plan” to free up navigation in the strategic sea passage.
Britain could potentially provide mine-hunting drones to the mission rather than a warship, although the Prime Minister insisted no final decisions had been made.
“It is a discussion, we are not at a point of decisions yet, I want to really stress that,” he said on Monday.
Speaking on the Prime Minister's alleged offer of an aircraft carrier rather than full warship deployment, Trump told reporters: “I told him we don’t want your aircraft carriers."
Trump has repeatedly said he is unhappy with the UK's stance on the conflict in the Middle East, insisting he was "not happy" with Britain.
Speaking at a press conference later, Mr Trump said the US had considered the UK the “Rolls-Royce of allies” but that its response to the war had been “very disappointing.