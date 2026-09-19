The US President repeated his claim that concerns around AI amounted to a "hoax" but appeared to acknowledge the risks

Taking to his social media platform TruthSocial on Saturday, the US President claimed that fears around the risks of AI amounted to a "hoax". Picture: Reuters

By Issy Clarke

Donald Trump has vowed to create an 'AI Force' and appoint an AI czar amid mounting pressure on his administration to regulate the technology's development.

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Taking to his social media platform TruthSocial on Saturday, the US President claimed that fears around the risks of AI amounted to a "hoax". However he appeared to acknowledge the risks of the technology, stating: "We will also be looking for BAD, and we can do that, very easily, with our already existing Criminal and Civil Justice System. "For this purpose, I am forming the AI Force, much like I did Space Force, which has been a tremendous SUCCESS, in my First Term. "To that end, I will be announcing, in the near future, the AI “Czar” — Only High I.Q. individuals need apply!" Read more: Trump declares the only guardrail needed against AI threat is a ‘smart president’ as he blasts tech boss who called for slowdown Read more: CNN, Politico and MS NOW reporters 'denied access to White House' after Trump ban

Earlier this month, former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon said that "people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade.". Picture: Alamy

He said that his administration would "not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry. "Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows! "We are leading China, and the rest of the World, and I intend to keep it that way!" Washington has come under mounting pressure to institute safeguards as fears mount over the pace of the development of AI and its risk to humans. Earlier this month, former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon said that "people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade." Mr Trump has repeatedly downplayed concerns about AI and argued that additional regulation is unnecessary. He declared last week that the only "control" needed to protect from the threats of Artificial Intelligence was a "strong and smart" President.