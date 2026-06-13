The US President claimed that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened immediately following months of closure

Iran peace deal 'close' but will not be signed on Sunday, Tehran has said. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Donald Trump says that a peace deal between the US and Iran will be signed tomorrow - indicating that a resolution to the conflict may be closer than ever.

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The US President has been claiming that an end to the war is in sight for some time now, statements which have been disputed by Iran. Picture: Getty

The president's claims have been disputed by Iran's foreign ministry, after spokesperson Esmail Baghaei claimed that the deal would not be signed Sunday, but "could take place in the coming days". He claimed that Iran remains committed to ending the war on all fronts, and added that discussions on the country's nuclear capabilities would begin during a 60-day period following the finalisation of the agreement, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported. On Saturday, the United States and Iran signalled that an agreement to end their war was close, with a senior US administration official saying both sides had agreed on a text and that Washington expects to sign an initial deal in the coming days. Previously, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that the exact timing of the signing of the Islamabad memorandum will not be on Sunday, according to state media on Saturday. Baghaei said the possibility of signing the Islamabad memorandum in the coming days could not be ruled out, but added that caution was needed regarding any comment on the signing date due to the hesitation of the other side.

The Strait of Hormuz waterway has been virtually closed since the war began in February. Picture: Getty