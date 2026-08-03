The US was "locked and loaded" for another set of strikes but held off doing so, Trump said

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters onboard Air Force One. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has announced that more peace talks with Iran will begin on Monday after calling off a fresh wave of "massive" strikes.

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The US President has repeatedly vowed that the end of the conflict is nearing and said on Air Force One overnight that the two nations are to begin negotiations again. Posting on TruthSocial earlier, Trump said the US was "locked and loaded" but had been asked to "hold off" on any imminent attack because the "perimeters of a deal has been agreed to". Trump told reporters: "They knew the extent of the attack because they saw it forming. Read more: Trump facing calls of corruption after subscribers offered early access to online posts for $100k per month Read more: Ariana Grande ‘taking a step back’ from public amid ‘endless scrutiny’ - as she pulls out of London musical production

President Donald Trump carries an umbrella as he exits Air Force One. Picture: Alamy

"We're talking to them in the form of a negotiation. It begins [Monday] afternoon." In his TruthSocial post, the president said the proposed agreement included the "complete and total" reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and would put an end to Iran's "nuclear threat". It comes after the US Central Command (Centcom) said it struck “dozens” of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in retaliation for Iran’s attack on US bases in Jordan and at ships in the Strait. The latest strikes killed three people, including a two-year-old child, on Qeshm Island, Iranian state media reported. Other locations were also hit in the south and west of the country. Trump has repeatedly claimed that an end to the war is near but each time has been followed by further strikes by each nation.

Trump said that suadi Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, urged him against fresh strikes on Iran. Picture: Alamy

While speaking on Air Force One, Trump declined to outline a deadline for a deal to be struck with Iran. He added: "We'll just see how it is. We're ready to go anytime we want, Im not looking to kill people." Shedding more light on the scheduled strikes that were blocked, Trump said that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and US partners including the United Arab Emirates and Qatar had urged him against it. He said: "We were all set to go. The reason they asked is [that] they think there's a deal. "There's a deal on Hormuz, and there will be a deal on the nuclear."

A man sits on a surfboard as a container ship and other commercial vessels appear anchored in the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Alamy

His full post on TruthSocial read: "The U.S.A. is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II. "Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to. "This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat. "Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters onboard Air Force One. Picture: Alamy