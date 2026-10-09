Trump has announced sweeping sanctions on the International Criminal Court.

The Trump administration has accused the court of "unfairly and illegally" prosecuting Americans and Israelis on war crimes charges.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the sanctions on Friday, after the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to South African prosecutor Navi Pillay, who had led investigations into potential ICC charges against US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The move, however, long predated the Nobel Prize announcement.

“We will ban transactions with this rogue court, cutting off their resources and crippling its ability to operate against us,” Rubio said in a video address posted to social media.

“The United States and the American people are not subject to the jurisdiction of this fake ICC.”

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