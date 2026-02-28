Donald Trump has confirmed that the US has launched "major combat operations" against Iran in an eight-minute video on social media.

He said Tehran's "menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world".

"For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted 'Death to America' and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed."It's been mass terror, and we're not going to take it any longer."

He tells the Islamic Revolutionary Guard to "lay down their arms" or "face certain death".

The impromptu address saw Trump speak from behind a lectern, wearing a 'USA' cap and declaring the weapons developed by Iran were threatening Europe.

European leaders, including Sir Keir Starmer, are yet to comment on the joint strikes.

