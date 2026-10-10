The US President has described the previous Department of Homeland Security spokesperson as having an 'unblemished record of support'

Zacharia previously served as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security before leaving the role in March. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

US President Donald Trump has appointed Katie Zacharia to replace Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary, following the announcement of her departure in August.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Zacharia previously served as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security before leaving the role in March. She now works as a communications adviser for Trump's Truth Social platform. Trump described Zacharia as having an "unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter." Announcing the appointment on Truth Social on Saturday, Mr Trump said: “I am confident that Katie will deliver strong results for our Country as the next White House Press Secretary, as she has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration”. He added: "She was previously involved in my Campaigns, assisting in key Swing States, where we won 7 out of 7" .

Zacharia will replace Karoline Leavitt, who was the White House Press Secretary from January 2025 to August 2026. Picture: Getty

The appointment will make Zacharia the sixth chief spokesperson across Mr Trump's two administrations, with the role set to be important in communicating the White House's message ahead of the November midterm elections. Responding to the announcement, Zacharia said on X that she looked forward to "working with the White House press corps, and with reporters across the country" to amplify Mr Trump's message. She added that Trump had “shown America that we can be great again, and he works to effectuate that greatness every single day". “Serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark is the honor of a lifetime." The appointment comes after Mr Trump's approval rating fell to 32% on Monday, matching the record low first recorded in September, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. Read more: Donald Trump is 'not a friend of Ukraine', slams Ukrainian politician as US eases sanctions on Russia for diesel Read more: Trump slams Norway for not awarding him Nobel Peace Prize

Trump described Zacharia as having an "unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter.". Picture: Getty