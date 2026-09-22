Trump returned to the White House in January 2025 on promises to tame inflation and end foreign wars

It found voters leaning away from supporting Trump's fellow Republicans in the November 3 midterm elections. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

President Donald Trump's approval rating fell to 32% - the lowest of his political career - as his fellow Republicans soured on his handling of the cost of living amid the unpopular Iran war.

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Just 17% of respondents in the new poll approved of his handling of the cost of living - the top issue Americans say will determine how they vote in November. Dissatisfaction among Republicans on inflation has been growing since Trump launched the war on Iran in February that has pushed gasoline and diesel prices sharply higher. Now for the first time, Republicans who disapprove of Trump's handling of the cost of living outnumber those who give him a thumbs up - 51% to 44%. Trump's approval rating is lower than any recorded for his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, whose presidency was also marked by surging inflation and who ultimately ended his reelection bid after a poor debate performance heightened concerns about his age. Biden's low was 35%, reached in late October 2024. Only 34% of the most recent poll respondents approve of the strikes on Iran. The conflict has cut the world off from a significant slice of the oil and gas produced in the Middle East, and threatens to stoke higher inflation in the US and elsewhere as businesses pass on higher fuel costs to consumers.

President Trump speaks with New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani during a press conference in New York yesterday. Picture: Getty