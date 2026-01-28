The US president made the claims in his latest Truth Social post, where he also warned that "time is running out" for the Tehran dictatorship to drop its nuclear programme

By Frankie Elliott

Donald Trump has ramped up fears of a potential conflict with Iran after threatening "major destruction" and sending a "massive armada" of US ships towards the Middle East.

The US president made the claims in his latest Truth Social post, where he also warned that "time is running out" for the Tehran dictatorship to drop its nuclear programme. Describing the fleet, Trump said: "Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing and able to rapidly fulfil its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary." Read more: Keir Starmer touches down for trade mission in Beijing on 'burner plane' over spying fears Read more: Trump vows to 'de-escalate' after fatal ICE shootings in Minnesota spark national outrage

He called on Iran's ruling regime to come to the table and negotiate a "fair and equitable deal" that would stop it from having nuclear weapons. Trump added that the next attack on Iran will be "far worse" than the June strikes, which targeted three of the country's uranium enrichment facilities. The White House has been considering military intervention in Iran over the last few weeks in response to the Ayatollah's brutal crackdown on the anti-regime protests, which has reportedly left as many as 30,000 dead. According to the American leader, Washington has sent out a "larger fleet" than what was recently seen around Venezuela before President Nicolás Maduro was captured, including the United States Navy's Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group. The flagship fleet entered the Central Command’s zone of responsibility on Monday, after being redirected from operations in the Indo-Pacific. The move prompted a senior Iranian official to warn that any attack on the nation would be treated "as an all-out war against us". The unnamed official told Reuters: "This military ‌build-up - we hope it is ‌not intended for real confrontation - but our military is ready for the worst-case scenario. This is why everything is on high alert in Iran." They added: "This time we will treat any attack - limited, unlimited, surgical, kinetic, whatever they call it - as an all-out war against us, and we will respond in the hardest way possible to settle this."

The White House has been considering military intervention in Iran over the last few weeks in response to the Ayatollah's brutal crackdown on the anti-regime protests. Picture: Alamy