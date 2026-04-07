The US president hailed crew members Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen as “modern-day pioneers”as he radioed in after they looped around the celestial body.

"Today you’ve made history and made all of America really proud. Incredibly proud," he told the astronauts.

Mr Trump added: "America will be second to none in space and everything else that we’re doing, and we will continue to lead the whole thing, into the stars.

He said that further Moon missions are yet to come, adding that there will eventually be "the whole big trip to Mars.”

"Your mission paves the way for America's return to the lunar surface very soon," Mr Trump said.

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