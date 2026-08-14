Trump asks Supreme Court to allow White House ballroom construction to continue
The President has strongly criticised the appeals court ruling halting the building work, calling it “horrendous” and politically motivated.
The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow construction of a $400 million ballroom at the White House to continue, despite a court ruling that the project requires approval from Congress.
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The request, filed on Friday, seeks to pause an order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit while the administration prepares a full appeal before the Supreme Court.
The D.C. Circuit ruled 2-1 on August 7 that the controversial project could not proceed with above-ground construction without congressional approval.
The appeals court had delayed its order taking effect for 14 days, giving the administration time to challenge the decision before the Supreme Court.
In the latest filing, U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer asked the justices to allow construction to continue while the legal challenge is considered.
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Justice Department lawyers repeated the administration’s argument that the ballroom is “vitally required by national security”, pointing to assassination attempts against President Donald Trump.
Trump has also described the project as a security necessity. Earlier this month, he referred to the planned ballroom as a “military center” in a post on Truth Social.
The president has strongly criticised the appeals court ruling, calling it “horrendous” and politically motivated.
He argued that stopping construction could leave him, White House officials and visitors vulnerable to attacks.
Trump wrote: “This unjust decision must be overturned by the Supreme Court in its entirety.”
The administration has separately argued that congressional approval is not required because the ballroom is being funded without taxpayer money.
The legal dispute began last year when the National Trust for Historic Preservation brought a case following the demolition of the White House East Wing.
Construction then began on a planned 90,000-square-foot (8,360-square-meter) ballroom without Congress having authorised the project. The National Trust for Historic Preservation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Supreme Court will now be asked to decide whether construction can resume while the wider legal challenge continues.