The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow construction of a $400 million ballroom at the White House to continue, despite a court ruling that the project requires approval from Congress.

The request, filed on Friday, seeks to pause an order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit while the administration prepares a full appeal before the Supreme Court.

The D.C. Circuit ruled 2-1 on August 7 that the controversial project could not proceed with above-ground construction without congressional approval.

The appeals court had delayed its order taking effect for 14 days, giving the administration time to challenge the decision before the Supreme Court.

In the latest filing, U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer asked the justices to allow construction to continue while the legal challenge is considered.

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