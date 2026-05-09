Trump awaiting Iranian response to ceasefire proposals as Middle East clashes continue
Hostilities have escalated in recent days although the US insists the ceasefire is being held to
The US is awaiting a response from Tehran to its proposals for a peace deal as tensions continue to flare in and around the Strait of Hormuz.
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Donald Trump said he was waiting for a letter from Tehran responding to the proposals, although no such response has yet been announced.
On Friday Mr Trump said he was expecting a response from Tehran that evening, stating: "I’m getting a letter supposedly tonight,” adding: “We’ll find out soon enough."
Speaking in Rome on Friday, US Secretary for War Marco Rubio said: “We’re expecting a response from them today at some point … I hope it’s a serious offer, I really do … The hope is it’s something that can put us into a serious process of negotiation.”
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It comes after an escalation in hostilities in the Gulf in recent days since the ceasefire began a month ago.
On Friday, the US struck two Iran-linked vessels attempting to dock at an Iranian port accused of violating the American blockade. Iran has accused the US of violating the ceasefire with Mr Trump claims is still being kept to.
However on Friday Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghch, accused the US of breaking the ceasefire, posting on X: “Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the U.S. opts for a reckless military adventure.”
The United Arab Emirates also said on Friday its defences intercepted two ballistic missiles and three drones launched by Iran but that debris from the interceptions had moderately injured three people.
The US imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports last month - although CIA intelligence has suggested Iran could withstand the economic pressure of a blockade lasting several months, raising questions over the efficacy of the measure as leverage.
Before the war approximately one fifth of the world's oil supply passed through the key waterway. The US blockade has been in place since last month.
During his visit to Italy, Mr Rubio criticised NATO allies for not doing more to support the US in its war efforts as he claimed that the US expected to be able to protect force from Europe as a Nato member.
“That’s a problem and has to be examined,” he said.
It is believed the US proposal will offer a formal truce for at least 60 days that would lead to talks to resolve controversial issues such as Iran’s nuclear programme.
“They have to understand: if it doesn’t get signed, they’re going to have a lot of pain,” Trump told the press in Washington.
Trump was optimistic about the prospects of a deal earlier this week, telling reporters on Wednesday: “We’ve had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it’s very possible that we’ll make a deal.
Trump also told PBS that he was hopeful about reaching an agreement ahead of his trip to China the following week and threatened to restart military attacks if not.
“I think it’s got a very good chance of ending, and if it doesn’t end, we have to go back to bombing the hell out of them,” he added ominously.