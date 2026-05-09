Hostilities have escalated in recent days although the US insists the ceasefire is being held to

Donald Trump said he was waiting for a letter from Tehran responding to the proposals. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

The US is awaiting a response from Tehran to its proposals for a peace deal as tensions continue to flare in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

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Donald Trump said he was waiting for a letter from Tehran responding to the proposals, although no such response has yet been announced. On Friday Mr Trump said he was expecting a response from Tehran that evening, stating: "I’m getting a letter supposedly tonight,” adding: “We’ll find out soon enough." Speaking in Rome on Friday, US Secretary for War Marco Rubio said: “We’re expecting a response from them today at some point … I hope it’s a serious offer, I really do … The hope is it’s something that can put us into a serious process of negotiation.” Read more: US strikes Iranian tanker in Gulf as Trump vows regime will 'end up agreeing' a peace deal Read more: Iran considering US proposal as Trump says war will be 'over quickly'

Marco Rubio criticised NATO allies for not doing more to support the US . Picture: Getty

It comes after an escalation in hostilities in the Gulf in recent days since the ceasefire began a month ago. On Friday, the US ⁠struck two Iran-linked vessels attempting to dock at an Iranian port accused of violating the American blockade. Iran has accused the US of violating the ceasefire with Mr Trump claims is still being kept to. However on Friday Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghch, accused the US of breaking the ceasefire, posting on X: “Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the U.S. opts for a reckless military adventure.” The United Arab Emirates also said on Friday its defences intercepted two ballistic missiles and three drones launched by Iran but that debris from the interceptions had moderately injured three people.

The US has been blockading operations near the Strait of Hormuz . Picture: Getty

The US imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports last month - although CIA intelligence has suggested Iran could withstand the economic pressure of a blockade lasting several months, raising questions over the efficacy of the measure as leverage. Before the war approximately one fifth of the world's oil supply passed through the key waterway. The US blockade has been in place since last month. During his visit to Italy, Mr Rubio criticised NATO allies for not doing more to support the US in its war efforts as he claimed that the US expected to be able to protect force from Europe as a Nato member. “That’s a problem and has to be examined,” he said.