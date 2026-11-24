The US President's role in pressing Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang triggered a $1trillion market rebound

On Monday, Mr Huang was seen to return to the company's California headquarters, surrounded by crowds of cheering employees. Picture: Reuters

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has come under fire for pressing Nvidia's board of directors to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang, after the businessman was forced to step down over his affair with an alleged Chinese 'spy'.

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Stocks in the chipmaking giant surged by 31% on Monday after Huang's return sparked a rally on Wall Street, with around $1trillion added to its value as of Tuesday morning. It comes after the US President boasted of his involvement in the U-turn, with politicians in Washington raising concerns over the unprecedented intervention on national security grounds. Pressed on the security threat potentially posed by Huang's return, Trump said overnight: "The bigger threat would be losing the brain power of somebody like Jensen". "That would be a threat - to me that would be a far bigger threat," he said. "Jensen could take the next plane to China, and I guarantee you, they would give him whatever he wanted." Shortly after the announcement, Trump took to his Truth Social account to post a mocked-up picture from the 2024 assassination attempt, replacing himself with Jensen Huang waving a red bra. Read more: Stocks surge as Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang following Trump's intervention Read more: US blacklists Nvidia partner at centre of spy claims after boss's affair with former executive

Shortly after the announcement, Trump took to his Truth Social account to post a mocked-up picture from the 2024 assassination attempt, replacing himself with Jensen Huang waving a red bra. Picture: Truth Social

Mr Huang stepped down on November 12 after reports of extramarital affairs, including one with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom US officials suspect of being a Chinese spy. On Monday, Mr Huang was seen to return to the company's California headquarters, surrounded by crowds of cheering employees. Footage of employees cheering on the CEO surfaced online, with Huang insisting, "I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around." China has described the espionage allegations as "groundless". Mr Huang has not directly addressed them. Nvidia said its board voted unanimously to reinstate him as president and chief executive. The company said it had received input from senior US government officials before concluding that his return posed no national security risk.

Shares in Nvidia rose as much as 36% during Monday's trading before closing 31% higher, according to Reuters. The rally spread to other technology and chip stocks, with the Nasdaq 100 rising 6.5% and the S&P 500 gaining 4.7%. The rebound followed a global sell-off last week, fuelled in part by the leadership crisis at Nvidia and concerns about the cost of the artificial intelligence boom.

Nvidia supplies chips used by companies developing AI and has invested in businesses across the sector. Its shares fell after Mr Huang's resignation, as investors questioned the company's future without its co-founder.

President Donald Trump speaks at the headquarters of the Department of Justice in Washington, Monday. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Last week's 10% fall in the Nasdaq was its biggest since the market sell-off at the start of the Covid pandemic in March 2020. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 rose 1.8% on Monday. London's FTSE 100 closed 1.3% higher. Ben Barringer, head of technology research at Quilter Cheviot, said Mr Huang had become "the figurehead of the AI boom" and that his departure had unsettled an already volatile market. "His return should help take some of the heat out of the market," he said.

Nvidia shares surged by 31% on Monday as Jensen Huang's return as chief executive sparked a rally on Wall Street following a week of turmoil for technology stocks. Picture: Getty