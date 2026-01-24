The President called the soldiers "second to none" after Keir Starmer confronted him on Saturday following the "shocking and appalling" remarks

US President Donald Trump has backed down on his comments that British troops "stayed off the front line in Afghanistan. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has backed down on his claim that European troops “stayed off the front lines” in Afghanistan after Sir Keir Starmer raised issue with the comments in a phone call with his counterpart on Saturday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US president posted on his Truth Social account: "The GREAT and very BRAVE soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America. "In Afghanistan, 457 died, many were badly injured, and they were among the greatest of all warriors. It’s a bond too strong to ever be broken. The U.K. Military, with tremendous Heart and Soul, is second to none (except for the U.S.A.!). We love you all, and always will! President DONALD J. TRUMP." According to reports, Sir Keir Starmer raised Donald Trump’s comments about Nato troops in Afghanistan directly with the US president in a conversation on Saturday. A Number 10 spokesperson said the Prime Minister "raised the brave and heroic British and American soldiers who fought side by side in Afghanistan, many of whom never returned home”, and told Mr Trump “we must never forget their sacrifice." Read more: 'Insulting and appalling': Britain hits back at Trump as Prince Harry and Starmer slam Afghanistan troop comments Read more: Pressure grows on Trump to apologise for 'appalling' claims British troops stayed off the frontline in Afghanistan

We will never forget the sacrifices of those who served in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/kueDIF1KOu — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 23, 2026

It follows widespread condemnation of the President's remarks which he gave in an interview on Thuraday. He said: "We've never needed them. They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines." Among those who hit back included the Duke of Sussex who said the “sacrifices” of British soldiers who served and died in Afghanistan “deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect." The UK suffered the second highest number of military deaths – 457 – in the Afghanistan conflict, behind the US, which saw 2,461 deaths. In total, America’s allies suffered 1,160 deaths in the conflict, around a third of the total coalition deaths.

Sir Keir Starmer raised issue with Trump's comments during a conversation with the President on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

But in a fiery response, Prince Harry, who spent 10 years in the British Army, during which he served two front-line tours in Afghanistan, said: “In 2001, NATO invoked Article 5 for the first—and only—time in history. "It meant that every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States in Afghanistan, in pursuit of our shared security. Allies answered that call. “I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there. The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed. "Thousands of lives were changed forever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. A full statement from Downing Street on Saturday read: "The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States Donald Trump this afternoon. "The Prime Minister raised the brave and heroic British and American soldiers who fought side by side in Afghanistan, many of whom never returned home. We must never forget their sacrifice, he said.

Trump had been called to apologise for his comments. Picture: Getty

"As Ukraine approaches the fourth year of war since Russia's full-scale invasion, the leaders agreed on the need to see progress towards a sustainable ceasefire. "Whilst diplomatic efforts continue, the Prime Minister reiterated that international partners must continue to support Ukraine in its defence against Putin's barbaric attacks. "The leaders also discussed the need for bolstered security in the Arctic, and the Prime Minister said it was an absolute priority for his government. "The leaders discussed the importance of the UK-US relationship, which continues to stand the test of time. They agreed to speak soon."