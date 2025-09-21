President Donald Trump has threatened Afghanistan in a bid to have the US-built Bagram air base returned to American control.

On Saturday, the President said that "bad things are going to happen" if the base used during the 20-year occupation of Afghanistan is not returned.

When American forces left the Middle East in August 2021, the base was taken over by the Taliban.

On his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump wrote: "If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN."

Trump said last week that the US was attempting to regain control of the base, which was used by American forces following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Read More: Elderly couple released by Taliban 'would like to go back to Afghanistan', lawyer claims

Read More: Three dead in 'massive' Russian strike on Ukraine as Trump warns Kremlin of 'big trouble' after Estonia airspace violation