'Bad things are going to happen': Trump threatens Afghanistan in bid to regain US-built air base
President Donald Trump has threatened Afghanistan in a bid to have the US-built Bagram air base returned to American control.
On Saturday, the President said that "bad things are going to happen" if the base used during the 20-year occupation of Afghanistan is not returned.
When American forces left the Middle East in August 2021, the base was taken over by the Taliban.
On his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump wrote: "If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN."
Trump said last week that the US was attempting to regain control of the base, which was used by American forces following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
However, Afghan officials have reportedly opposed a renewed US military presence in their country.
On Thursday, Afghan foreign ministry official Zakir Jalal said on X: "Afghanistan and the United States need to engage with one another ... without the United States maintaining any military presence in any part of Afghanistan."
Trump has been a vocal critic of the manner in which the US departed Afghanistan.
During his campaign for a second term, Trump repeatedly criticised his predecessor Joe Biden for leaving military equipment in the Middle East during the departure.
Taliban forces have been seen parading US-made Black Hawk helicopters seized after the withdrawal.
The August 2021 withdrawal saw chaotic scenes of Afghans clinging to the outside of military planes while trying to flee the incoming Taliban takeover.
Though the date of withdrawal was set by Mr Trump during his first term, he has insisted that it would have been more orderly if he were in charge when it was implement.