US President Donald Trump holds a rendering of his new White House ballroom. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has revealed the US military has built a “massive complex” underneath his new $400m White House ballroom.

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Trump sparked outrage last year when he ordered one of the White House’s wings to be bulldozed and replaced with a luxury ballroom to host dignitaries from across the globe. Trump, as well as a series of tech and defence firms, have paid for the project - with experts believing it has cost between $200m and $400m. Until now, many had believed the ballroom would double as something else, but this is the first time the President has confirmed the military is involved. Read more: Trump threatens to 'obliterate' Iran's energy facilities if peace talks fail

Construction Continues On White House Ballroom On Site Of Old East Wing. Picture: Getty

“The military is building a massive complex under the ballroom, and that’s under construction, and we’re doing very well, so we’re ahead of schedule,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One last week. “It’s part of it, the ballroom essentially becomes a shed for what’s being built under the military [complex] including [protection] from drones and including from any other thing. “The glass on the windows is extremely thick – it’s high-grade bulletproof glass.” Brandishing a render of the ballroom, Trump added: “We just got these in from the architects. A lot of people are talking about how beautiful the ballroom is. “For 150 years, they’ve wanted to build a ballroom at the White House, and other presidents have wanted it [for] when we have dignitaries coming, like President Xi of China, or anybody else, and we have very small rooms that are not big enough to handle the kind of capacity that you need. “This [the ballroom] is the same height as the White House – it’s an incredible fitting. I think it’ll be the finest ballroom of its kind anywhere in the world. “A lot of people are giving it really good reviews, some are giving it reviews without even seeing the building, because these pictures just came out today.” The President added he’d been “so busy fighting wars” he had to reveal the plans while aboard Air Force One. He said: “I don’t have time to do this. I’m fighting wars and other things. But this is important because this is going to be with us for a long time.”

The ballroom is believed to have cost as much as $400m. Picture: Getty