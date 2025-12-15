Donald Trump is set to file a lawsuit against the BBC, accusing the broadcaster of defamation over 'doctored' speech footage.

During a wide-ranging press conference on Monday, Trump confirmed his plans to file suit in Florida on Monday or Tuesday.

Trump's advocates have argued that the editing of the speech made him look as though he encouraged the Capitol riot which took place shortly after.

The President confirmed his plans to sue the corporation after a BBC Panorama special in 2024 which allegedly spliced together portions of his speech on January 6, 2021.

He told reporters “probably this afternoon or tomorrow evening” after the corporation doctored one of his speeches.

He had threatened the broadcaster with a $5 billion (£4.39 billion) lawsuit when The Telegraph first reported the allegations which were contained in a bombshell memo.

The fallout from the allegations led to the resignation of BBC Director-General Tim Davie.

The BBC apologised to both Trump and the public, but has denied there are grounds for a lawsuit.

His lawyers wrote on November 6: "Due to their salacious nature, the fabricated statements that were aired by the BBC have been widely disseminated throughout various digital mediums, which have reached tens of millions of people worldwide.”

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, previously said: “This purposefully dishonest, selectively edited clip by the BBC is further evidence that they are total, 100 per cent fake news that should no longer be worth the time on the television screens of the great people of the United Kingdom.”