Irish premier Micheál Martin said Donald Trump believes Irish unity is the “logical way for the island to be configured and organised”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin met with US President Donald Trump during his visit of the Republic. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Irish premier Micheál Martin said Donald Trump believes Irish unity is the “logical way for the island to be configured and organised”.

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Taoiseach Micheal Martin met with US President Donald Trump during his trip to the Republic of Ireland. Picture: Alamy

When asked whether he had discussed the ongoing situation in Gaza whilst meeting with the President, Mr Martin said he had focused on “accelerating and getting more aid” into the area. Donald Trump doubled down on his comments in support of Irish unity while speaking to reporters in Co Clare earlier on Sunday. He said: “I have always loved the people of Ireland and it just seems to me that you have Northern Ireland and you have Ireland and it would seem to me that one of the naturals of all time is put them together.” “Many people agree. I made what I considered to be a fairly routine comment; I have had so much support on that.” Mr Trump said he would “say nothing” about Scottish independence, stating he will “save that for another day”.

Catherine Connolly has previously said that Mr Trump has acted both “volatile” and “like a bully”, while also criticising his actions in the Middle East. Picture: Alamy

This comes as Irish President Catherine Connolly said she communicated to US President Donald Trump during their meeting that “normalisation of war and genocide can never be accepted”. Ms Connolly was a left-wing independent TD before she was elected president. She has previously said that Mr Trump has acted both “volatile” and “like a bully”, while also criticising his actions in the Middle East. Donald Trump said that the war he began against Iran will end “very soon” to reporters on Saturday. He also added that the price of oil will “come tumbling down”. According to Ms Connolly, it was the US and Ireland’s “deep connection” that she said “allows us to speak openly to one another”, in comments after their meeting at Áras an Uachtaráin. In a statement following the meeting on Saturday morning, Ms Connolly said: “We are in a world facing the existential threat posed by war and climate change, both of which are inextricably interlinked."

In a statement following the meeting on Saturday morning, Ms Connolly said: “We are in a world facing the existential threat posed by war and climate change, both of which are inextricably interlinked.". Picture: Getty

“I conveyed the strong view of the Irish people that the normalisation of war and genocide can never be accepted. “As a country which has suffered famine, colonisation and the violence of the Troubles, but also the importance of the long and challenging road to peace, I emphasised the unique insight which Irish people can bring to the resolution of conflict.” A St Brigid’s Cross, recognised as a symbol of peace, was given to the US President during his short discussion with Ms Connolly. He was also given a collection of poems which included the famous Michael Longley sonnet Ceasefire. As Ms Connolly, the Irish President, repeatedly criticised Trump before she took up office, the gifts she presented him with may be considered as pointed.

The US president’s time at Áras an Uachtaráin was always likely to be one of the most scrutinised parts of his two-day time in Ireland. Picture: Getty