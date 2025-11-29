Donald Trump has pledged to cancel all executive orders signed by an autopen during the presidency of his predecessor Joe Biden.

The autopen is used by presidents so they don’t have to sign documents by hand repeatedly.

The US President claims Mr Biden had no involvement in signing the orders and accused "the radical left lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the presidency away from him."

Taking to TruthSocial, Mr Trump said: “Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect.

"The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States."

He added: "I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally.

"Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury."

In his TruthSocial post, Mr Trump failed to mention that he, too, uses an autopen.

This marks just the latest attempt by Mr Trump to discredit the Biden administration, with the Republican often claiming Mr Biden was not mentally sound by the end of his term.

Mr Biden has long denied these claims, in June saying: "Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency.

"I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn't is ridiculous and false."