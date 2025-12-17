Donald Trump has taken a swipe at former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden by hanging disparaging plaques underneath their images on the White House Presidential Walk of Fame.

In this latest attack, plaques beneath the presidential portraits appear to reflect Trump’s own personal views, rather than providing a neutral summary of their tenure.

President Trump already used the instalment to attack Biden when he replaced his image with one of an autopen, in a dig where he accuses the former president of not fulfilling his duties.

Continuing Trump's pattern of making personal attacks on Biden's legacy, the plaque named him “the worst president in American history”.

The plaque continues: “Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States.”

