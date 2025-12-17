Trump attacks Obama and Biden with scathing plaques in the White House
The president has included mocking notes under images on the White House Presidential Walk of Fame.
Donald Trump has taken a swipe at former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden by hanging disparaging plaques underneath their images on the White House Presidential Walk of Fame.
In this latest attack, plaques beneath the presidential portraits appear to reflect Trump’s own personal views, rather than providing a neutral summary of their tenure.
President Trump already used the instalment to attack Biden when he replaced his image with one of an autopen, in a dig where he accuses the former president of not fulfilling his duties.
Continuing Trump's pattern of making personal attacks on Biden's legacy, the plaque named him “the worst president in American history”.
The plaque continues: “Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States.”
Obama is described as “one of the most divisive political figures,” while Ronald Reagan is praised in personal terms, with Trump asserting that Reagan “was a fan”.
Under Obama's image, the note reads: “As President, he passed the highly ineffective ‘Unaffordable’ Care Act, resulting in his party losing control of both Houses of Congress, and the Election of the largest House Republican majority since 1946.”
It ends with the unfounded claims that he "spied on the 2016 Presidential Campaign of Donald J. Trump, and presided over the creation of the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, the worst political scandal in American History."
Not all previous presidents are tarnished with such negative notes, with those Trump favours receiving a more positive summary.
Reagan’s plaque reads: “Known as ‘The Great Communicator,’ he was re-elected in a landslide in 1984, and left office with high approval... He was a fan of President Donald J. Trump long before President Trump’s Historic run for the White House. Likewise, President Trump was a fan of his!”
The permanent signs are stylistically similar to the president's social media posts, with sporadic capitalisations and punctuation, and including many exclamation points.