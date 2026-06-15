A mixed martial arts event dubbed UFC Freedom 250 took place on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.

United States President Donald J Trump and United Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump celebrated his 80th birthday with an Iran peace deal and a mixed martial arts event at the White House.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US president announced the agreement with Tehran just hours before the start of Sunday’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event, which was held amid thunderstorm warnings in Washington DC. Immediately following the card, Mr Trump was due to fly to a meeting of heads from the G7 group of leading democracies in Evian, France, where the settlement reached with Iran to end the four-month-long war was likely to dominate, with full details still to emerge. The build-up to the cage-fighting event to mark America’s 250th anniversary of independence saw the president and UFC chief Dana White walk together from the Oval Office to the White House balcony overlooking the giant open-sided arena, nicknamed “The Claw”, on the South Lawn. The national anthem was then played as a formation of fighter jets streaked overhead, sparking a cheer from the crowd and chants of “USA, USA”. Mr Trump then took his seat close to the signature octagon cage, where the seven fights were to be held. Read more: US and Iran agree peace deal, as Trump declares ‘Let the oil flow!’ Read more: Donald Trump's name removed from Kennedy Center in pre-dawn operation

US President Donald Trump and UFC CEO Dana White arrive for the "UFC Freedom 250". Picture: Getty

President Donald Trump watches a heavyweight bout between Josh Hokit and Derrick Lewis. Picture: Alamy

Among the 4,000 guests in the custom-built venue was British heavyweight boxing star, Tyson Fury, wearing a Donald Trump for Prime Minister baseball hat. Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg was also spotted speaking to the president during a break in the action. Others with cage-side seats were FBI director Kash Patel, acting US attorney general Todd Blanche and speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson. Tens of thousands more watched the Freedom 250 bouts on a big screen in a park close to the White House, with some having travelled from across the country for the spectacle. It made for some incongruous scenes with fighters pictured warming up inside the formal surroundings of the White House.

Donald Trump speaks with America's Sean O'Malley. Picture: Getty

UFC Freedom 250 is seen on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14. Picture: Getty

While the administration said the UFC would be covering the 60 million dollar (£45 million) cost, official documents show seven agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Aviation Administration, had “allocated significant resources and manpower” to the controversial event, which was the subject of an unsuccessful legal challenge. One of those in the UFC audience was Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of Mr Trump, who has taken a hard line towards Iran. He was sceptical over the emerging deal with Tehran, which will end hostilities, lift the US blockade and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz shipping lane, but leave Iran’s disputed nuclear plans to later talks. Mr Graham wrote on X: “I am pleased to hear the memorandum of understanding with Iran to allow the Strait of Hormuz to open has been agreed to. “I will be watching closely the ensuing negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program and other matters. “I am somewhat concerned that Iran’s view of the agreement seems different than what the American negotiating team is claiming.” He said he looked forward “to reviewing the final product”, adding that “time will tell”.