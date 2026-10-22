Trump blames 'evil' Iran for driving up oil prices
The US President accused Iran of driving up oil prices to harm Republican midterm prospects
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Donald Trump has accused Iran of doing "everything they can do" to drive up oil prices ahead of the US midterm elections.
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"They are even making up fake hits, mines, and everything else," the US President said in a Truth Social post.
Mr Trump accused Iran of "making up fake hits, mines, and everything else, because more Oil is coming through the Hormuz Strait now than it did even prior to the beginning of the Conflict."
He added: "They continue to kill protestors, and anyone else that happens to be in their way. It is truly an Evil Regime, and I can only hope the American Public, and the World, understands how EVIL they are!"
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The Iran war and subsequent increase in fuel prices have helped drive Trump's popularity to record lows ahead of the midterm elections on November 3.
Polls suggest that Americans worried about high gasoline prices will punish his Republican Party in the November 3 congressional elections.
The US and Israel launched a war on Iran on February 28.
Since then, the two sides have failed to uphold a ceasefire agreement and have exchanged strikes over the control of the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump has repeatedly said he expects oil prices to drop after the elections, but has not offered a detailed plan to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy shipping route effectively closed by Iran since the war began.
Iranian attacks both threatened and real have kept ship traffic through the strait to a trickle, while a US maritime blockade and trade sanctions have cut off Iran's oil export revenues and exacerbated growing domestic economic woes.
It comes after officials suggested Iran was deliberately prolonging negotiations with the US to try to weaken Donald Trump politically ahead of the election.
"Iran is preparing for renewed Israeli and US attacks, not for a deal with America to end the war," one of the officials said. "The clerical establishment is determined not to give Trump a political victory."