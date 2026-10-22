The US President accused Iran of driving up oil prices to harm Republican midterm prospects

By Issy Clarke

Donald Trump has accused Iran of doing "everything they can do" to drive up oil prices ahead of the US midterm elections.

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"They are even making up fake hits, mines, and everything else," the US President said in a Truth Social post. Mr Trump accused Iran of "making up fake hits, mines, and everything else, because more Oil is coming through the Hormuz Strait now than it did even prior to the beginning of the Conflict." He added: "They continue to kill protestors, and anyone else that happens to be in their way. It is truly an Evil Regime, and I can only hope the American Public, and the World, understands how EVIL they are!" Read more: UK rejects Trump negotiator’s description of Vladimir Putin as ‘humanitarian’ Read more: Government urged to approve Rosebank oil and gas field after Jackdaw go-ahead

The US President took to TruthSocial to accuse Iran of driving up oil prices to harm Republican midterm prospects. Picture: TruthSocial

The Iran war and subsequent increase in fuel prices have helped drive Trump's popularity to record lows ahead of the midterm elections on November 3. Polls suggest that Americans worried about high gasoline prices will punish his Republican Party in the November 3 congressional elections. The US and Israel launched a war on Iran on February 28. Since then, the two sides have failed to uphold a ceasefire agreement and have exchanged strikes over the control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Israelis will also head to the polls in November. Picture: Amir Levy/Getty