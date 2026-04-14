Donald Trump has blasted the UK as ‘absolutely crazy’ for blocking oil drilling in the North Sea amid Europe’s scramble for energy.

"Europe is desperate for Energy, and yet the United Kingdom refuses to open North Sea Oil, one of the greatest fields in the World. Tragic!!!," the US president wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

Mr Trump continued: "Aberdeen should be booming. Norway sells its North Sea Oil to the U.K. at double the price. They are making a fortune.

"U.K., which is better situated on the North Sea for purposes of energy than Norway, should, DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!! It is absolutely crazy that they don’t… AND, NO MORE WINDMILLS!"

His comments come as oil prices continue to climb and countries race to secure oil supplies amid the conflict in the Middle East.

Read more: Cost of crude oil races higher as Donald Trump pledges to block Iranian ports

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