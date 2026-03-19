The US President's threats against Iran come as he admitted Israel was behind an earlier attack on the very same gas field, as fears grow over the price of oil pushing past $200-a-barrel

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has threatened to 'massively blow up' an Iranian fuel facility if attacks on neighbouring countries continue - as he admitted that Israel was behind an earlier attack on 'the world's largest gas field'.

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Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social overnight to threaten Iran, as he revealed that Netanyahu was behind an earlier attack on the very same facility - as a huge blaze continues to burn. Appearing to hit out at Israel over the earlier attack, Trump insisted the US and Qatar "knew nothing" of plans to attack the South Pars gas field. It signalled a notable split for the first time in US and Israeli military aims. However, Trump was quick to justify Netanyahu's actions, noting Israel had "violently lashed out" and that the decision had been taken "out of anger". European gas prices have jumped by over 30 per cent and there are fears oil could hit $200 a barrel.

UK natural gas prices have jumped to over 170 pence per therm, hitting their highest level since January 2023. Picture: TradingEconomics.com

Oil prices shot up five per cent yesterday and British motorists are already facing the highest fuel prices in more than 18 months. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil and gas passes – has choked off off up to 10million barrels of oil a day. That has already sent oil prices have surged from $72 before the war to nearly $110 and prompted Iran to tell the world to get ready for $200 a barrel. It comes after the Iranian regime continued to target neighbouring states overnight - the latest attack being on a Qatari gas refinery. Read More: Two men charged with national security offences after allegedly 'spying on Jews for Iran' Read More: UK will buy more missiles for forces in Middle East as US-Israel war on Iran continues The ongoing conflict in the Middle East - and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz, has raised fears that oil prices could surge towards $200-a-barrel.

President Donald Trump prepares to board Air Force One, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Del., after attending the casualty return for the six crew members of an Air Force refueling aircraft that crashed on a misison. Picture: Alamy

It comes as British military planners have reportedly been dispatched to the US in a bid to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, after Donald Trump bemoaned a lack of support from Sir Keir Starmer. UK military planners have been dispatched to US Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida to help plot a route to unblocking the key shipping lane, according to The Times. Iran's military action in the lane saw oil prices surge to $110-per-barrel on Wednesday, amid fears prices could hit $200. The experts are said to be helping to develop a strategy to help tankers navigate through the chokepoint, which is feared to contain mines.

Israel struck Iran's South Pars gas field on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

As of Thursday morning, the fires at the Ras Laffan energy facility are said to have been brought under control. Appearing to hit out at Netanyahu, Trump said Israel had "violently lashed out" after hitting the South Pars gas field - the largest gas field in the world. He insisted "no more attacks would be made by Israel" after Israel reportedly struck the refinery without his knowledge. The revelation of British assistances comes after US President Trump said he was "disappointed" in Sir Keir Starmer for not backing his invasion with UK military might. The team of planners include the first sea lord, General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, and has seen options for helping unblock the lane presented to British ministers.

Defence minister Luke Pollard said on Wednesday that reopening the Strait of Hormuz was “absolutely vital for global trade, for our energy security, for the UK and for our partners in the region”. Picture: Getty

The UK is unlikely to send Royal Navy ships to escort vessels while the Iran war is carrying on, the Times says. Wednesday saw attacks on the world's largest liquid natural gas (LNG) facility by Iran, after Israel struck Iran's South Pars gas field. In the wake of the attack, the regime in Tehran has warned sites in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to evacuate because they have become "direct and legitimate targets". Defence minister Luke Pollard said on Wednesday that reopening the Strait of Hormuz was “absolutely vital for global trade, for our energy security, for the UK and for our partners in the region”.

South Pars is One of the world's largest natural gas fields. Picture: Getty