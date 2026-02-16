The delegates will meet later this week in Washington, which comes after at least 11 people in Gaza died following an Israeli missile strike

Donald Trump formed the board last month. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has claimed his newly-formed Board of Peace will donate more than $5 billion (£3.67bn) towards rebuilding Gaza.

The president also insisted that thousands of personnel will be pledged by the 19-member committee, which will go towards maintaining "security and peace" on the war-torn strip. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that member states would be meeting this week to announce the pledge. He wrote: “On February 19th, 2026, I will again be joined by Board of Peace Members at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., where we will announce that Member States have pledged more than $5 BILLION DOLLARS toward the Gaza Humanitarian and Reconstruction efforts, and have committed thousands of personnel to the International Stabilization Force and Local Police to maintain Security and Peace for Gazans." Read more: Donald Trump 'withdraws Canadian PMs invitation' to Board of Peace invite amid row over Davos speech Read more: At least 11 dead in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Donald Trump revealed the members of his Board of Peace last month. Picture: Getty

Last month, Trump announced he would chair the board which features right-wing leaders including Argentina's president Javier Milei and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban. While it was initially claimed their efforts would focus on ending the conflict in Gaza, it has since been suggested the team, consisting of 18 men and one woman, could play a role in addressing conflict globally. It is expected that delegations from 20 countries, including heads of state, will attend the meeting. It comes as Israeli airstrikes killed at least 11 people in Gaza over the weekend after missiles destroyed a camp housing displaced families. Over 570 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire was agreed between Israel and Hamas in October, the Gaza health ministry confirmed. The latest attack comes after at least 32 people were killed by Israeli strikes across Gaza earlier this month. Both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of near-daily violations of the ceasefire agreement since it took effect on October 10. In his statement, President Trump added: "The Board of Peace has unlimited potential.

"Last October, I released a Plan for the permanent end to the Conflict in Gaza, and our Vision was unanimously adopted by the United Nations Security Council. "Shortly thereafter, we facilitated Humanitarian Aid at record speed, and secured the release of every living and deceased Hostage. "Just last month, two dozen distinguished Founding Members joined me in Davos, Switzerland, to celebrate its official formation, and present a bold Vision for the Civilians in Gaza, and then, ultimately, far beyond Gaza — WORLD PEACE!" The White House has said that 35 world leaders have committed to joining the Board of Peace out of the 50 invitations sent. Around 60 countries have so far been invited to join the board, including Russia and Ukraine, but they can only be permitted permanent membership if they pay a $1 billion fee.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper previously said the UK would not accept the invitation over concerns of Vladimir Putin's potential involvement. Picture: Alamy